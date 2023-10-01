Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle double-doubles power La Salle past FEU

KEVIN Quiambao came up with 14 points and 14 rebounds as La Salle scored a big win in its first game under Topex Robinson, 87-76, over Far Eastern University on Sunday in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Senior guard Evan Nelle had 15 points, 12 dimes and eight boards as La Salle spoiled the debut of first-rim head coach Denok Miranda with FEU.

“It’s really a surreal feeling to finally coach in the UAAP, especially for DLSU. Just grateful for the opportunity to be with these fine gentlemen here,” Robinson said.

“Masaya pero ‘yung shot selections ko, more on pilit. Medyo excited lang talaga kaya good thing na pinakalma ako ni Coach Topex (Robinson) nu’ng halftime. Marami pa kaming pwedeng i-improve, game one pa lang ‘to, mahabang season pa,” Quiambao added.

La Salle led by as many as 20 points and overcame multiple FEU comebacks.

In the game’s home stretch, a sensational alley-oop from Quiambao to Michael Phillips marked the exclamation point to a red-hot season start for the Green Archers.

La Salle faces Ateneo on Wednesday as FEU looks to bounce back versus NU.

The scores:

La Salle (87) - Nelle 15, Quiambao 14, M. Phillips 13, Austria 12, Escandor 11, Nonoy 8, B. Phillips 4, Abadam 2, Manuel 2, Nwankwo 2, Policarpio 2, Macalalag 2, Gollena 0, David 0.

FEU (76) - Torres 19, Bautista 12, Sleat 11, Gonzales 9, Añonuevo 8, Alforque 4, Ona 4, Bagunu 3, Faty 2, Tempra 2, Competente 2.

Quarterscores: 24-19; 48-39; 67-55; 87-76.

