Adamson new guy Eli Ramos pays respect to former school Ateneo

IN his first UAAP seniors' game against his former school Ateneo, Eli Ramos delivered the goods for Adamson in a dramatic overtime triumph with a team-high 12 points, three dimes, two boards, and two steals.

And like his older brother Dwight, his Blue Eagle journey may not have taken flight but the love and respect for Ateneo remain.

Falcons mentor Nash Racela was delighted to see Ramos honor his former school despite the young guard's worries upon being booed by some Blue Eagles fans.

"This game is for Eli (Ramos) who came from Ateneo."

"That’s why I told him nu’ng kumakanta na ng alma mater hymn, sabi ko ‘Do honor the school’ because you came from Ateneo. I told him to stand there in front of us, ‘Itaas mo kamay mo,'" Racela shared.

"Sabi niya (Eli), ‘Coach, they were booing me.’ Sabi ko, ‘Don’t worry about the people. It’s (about) the school. You’re just honoring the school' kaya nakakatuwa naman because at least, tumayo siya do’n," he added.

The Ramos brothers, Eli and Dwight, committed to Ateneo back in 2019.

Both were able to play preseason events with the Blue Eagles but never saw action in the UAAP for Ateneo when Season 83 was cancelled due to the pandemic.



Dwight ultimately decided to turn pro and is now in his sophomore season with Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B.League.

Eli, on the other hand, transferred to Adamson in 2022 in a bid to finally kickstart his college basketball career.

