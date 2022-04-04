Eli Ramos transfers to Adamson after leaving Ateneo

FORMER Blue Eagle Eli Ramos has found a new nest.

The Titan Management Group confirmed the younger brother of Dwight Ramos' decision to play for the Soaring Falcons after his mysterious exit from the Ateneo camp.

The 6-foot-3 guard left Ateneo last month after initially committing to the Blue Eagles along with his high-profile brother back in 2019.

Titan captioned the Instagram post: 'New Home/ Ready to Soar.'

Ramos, 22, will redshirt the next season but will still have three seasons of eligibility left.

The earliest he can suit up for the San Marcelino crew will be come UAAP Season 86 next year.

Ramos will be a huge building block for the future of the San Marcelino team as he teams up with veterans Joem Sabandal and the returning AP Manlapaz and Aaron Fermin in the seasons to come.

