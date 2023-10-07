Magbuhos drains winning triple as Adamson nips Ateneo in OT

BIRTHDAY boy Vince Magbuhos drilled a dramatic game-winning three-pointer in overtime to complete Adamson’s epic fightback against Ateneo in overtime, 74-71, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Adamson played catch-up the whole game, trailing by as much as 19 points in the first half.

The Falcons enter a two-game win streak to improve at 2-1 (win-loss) as the Blue Eagles drop to 1-2.

On top of Magbuhos’ pivotal 11-point output, Ced Manzano delivered a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds with rookie Eli Ramos also scored 12.

“We just came from an overtime game against UST so we are more experienced than them when it comes to overtime games so it’s up to us to take it,” Adamson head coach Nash Racela said.

“Ateneo played well the last time out against La Salle, but today’s a different day. It’s nice that our players responded today, not so much in the first half especially in the first quarter, but it was so nice to see the other guys coming off the bench contributing,” he added.

A triple from rookie Monty Montebon forced overtime

With Manzano and Ateneo’s Chris Koon the lone scorers in overtime, Magbuhos fired the most important shot of them all as the ball bounced around the rim before going in for the winner.

Adamson (2-1) looks to win its third straight game against La Salle as Ateneo (1-2) takes on UE on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The scores:

Adamson 74 – Ramos 12, Manzano 12, Magbuhos 11, Hanapi 9, Yerro 8, Calisay 5, Montebon 5, Colonia 4, Anabo 3, Erolon 3, Sabandal 2, Ojarikre 0, Barasi 0.

Ateneo 71 – Amos 12, Ballungay 10, Koon 9, Nieto 9, Obasa 8, Brown 6, Bongo 6, Gomez 6, Espinosa 2, Credo 2, Quitevis 1, Chiu 0, Lazaro 0.

Quarterscores: 9-25; 29-44; 48-53; 69-69; 74-71.

