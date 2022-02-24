Tanduay drops hint of basketball comeback with Filbasket logo post

LOOKS like Tanduay is the "multi-titled former PBA team" that is joining Filbasket.

Tanduay Athletics on Thursday shared a logo of Filbasket in its official Instagram feed a few weeks before the opening of the league's new tournament on March 15.

Not Alaska

Tanduay was among the companies that became the subject of speculation after Filbasket hinted at the entry of a former PBA team in its roster.

On Wednesday, Alaska denied to SPIN.ph any plans to move to Filbasket once it winds up 35 years of membership in the PBA.

Tanduay won three PBA championships during the mid-1980s when the company was still owned by the Elizalde family.

The company dominated in the defunct PABL under the ownership of Lucio Tan and had a brief and controversial comeback in the PBA as Tanduay.

Tanduay remained active in the MPBL and the D League since, although it lost the two prime movers of its sports program, Lucio 'Bong' Tan, Jr. and coach Lawrence Chongson, the last few years.

