Which PBA team is joining Filbasket? Not Alaska

YOU can scratch Alaska from the list of PBA teams that may play in the next Filbasket tournament.

Speculations snowballed after reports on social media that a former PBA team will join the Filbasket tournament starting March 15.

The Hoopjunkie Instagram account provided the clues "multi-titled" and "not Sta. Lucia" on the identity of the team. Sta. Lucia is already part of the league with Buddy Encarnado being one of its prime movers.

Some fans mentioned Alaska as the team that they believe will make the move. Although Alaska is still active in the PBA, the Aces recently announced that they are leaving the PBA at the end of the 2021 season.

Alaska is also a multi-titled team, having won 14 championships including a grand slam.

Bachmann douses speculations

But Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann quickly doused the speculations of a comeback, saying that the Aces are not the team being referred to.

"Not true," said Bachmann, when told about the speculations.

Alaska said in the statement that they are disbanding the franchise as part of the efforts of the parent company FrieslandCampina to focus on its advocacy of providing affordable nutrition to Filipinos.

The Aces are out to finish the PBA campaign on a high note, with team owner Wilfred Uytengsu saying that they plan to go for the franchise's 15th PBA championship before leaving the league after 35 seasons.

