News you need to know: Gilas vs LG Sakers preview; ROS on Villegas, Galinato deals

Sports news September 21

Gilas Pilipinas vs Changwon LG Sakers tuneup preview

Gilas Pilipinas is bracing for the worst, fielding its five newcomers in the national team’s first and only tune-up game ahead of the Asian Games, against the Changwon LG Sakers on Friday afternoon at the Philsports Arena.

Uncertain to get approval to have Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa in the final lineup, Gilas is instead putting in late additions Kevin Alas, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, CJ Perez, and Marcio Lassiter for the tune-up against the Korean team.

The exhibition tips off at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Gilas was also scheduled to play Meralco in a scrimmage on Tuesday, but was cancelled after the confusion over the lineup arose.

Why Rain or Shine drafted Luis Villegas despite injury history

Rain or Shine is taking a calculated risk in taking Luis Villegas at No. 3 overall in the recent PBA Draft.

After all, the one-and-done University of the East star is still recovering from an ACL injury and torn meniscus and is only expected to return in January at the earliest when the PBA Commissioner’s Cup is already ongoing.

But Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao is sold on the 6-foot-7 Villegas, who the team signed after his first and only season with the Red Warriors where he played well enough to become part of the mythical team.

“We took the risk on him. We know he is injured. We know he is still rehabbing. Pero mataas ‘yung confidence level namin na makakabalik siya,” Guiao said.

ROS trades Henry Galinato to TNT

The arrival of Villegas and No. 4 pick and fellow big man Keith Datu created a logjam at the frontcourt, prompting Rain or Shine to trade its second-round pick in Henry Galinato to TNT.

The E-Painters are sending Galinato alongside Jewel Ponferada to the Tropang Giga in exchange for Dave Marcelo and a future first-round pick.

The PBA Commissioner’s office is still reviewing the transaction as of posting time.

