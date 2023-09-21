Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 21
    PBA

    RoS sending Galinato, Ponferada to TNT for Marcelo, future first-round pick

    Days after draft, Rookie big man Galinato is getting traded
    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ROOKIE big man Henry Galinato is now bound for TNT but with added pieces in an off-season trade with Rain or Shine.

    The Elasto Painters are sending the former University of the Philippines center to the Tropang Giga along with veteran Jewel Ponferada for a first round pick and Dave Marcelo.

    See Ayo convinced Converge draft haul includes a couple of sleepers

    The trade papers have now been sent to the PBA Commissioner’s Office for approval.

    draft combine yeng guiao pba

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Galinato was a second round pick (No. 15 overall) by Rain or Shine in Sunday’s Rookie Draft, but coach Yeng Guiao admitted of a pre-draft arrangement between the team and the Tropang Giga.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Guiao said the initial trade deal had Galinato going to TNT for a first round pick, but later added both Ponferada and Marcelo to the transaction.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again