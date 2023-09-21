RoS sending Galinato, Ponferada to TNT for Marcelo, future first-round pick

ROOKIE big man Henry Galinato is now bound for TNT but with added pieces in an off-season trade with Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters are sending the former University of the Philippines center to the Tropang Giga along with veteran Jewel Ponferada for a first round pick and Dave Marcelo.

The trade papers have now been sent to the PBA Commissioner's Office for approval. PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Galinato was a second round pick (No. 15 overall) by Rain or Shine in Sunday’s Rookie Draft, but coach Yeng Guiao admitted of a pre-draft arrangement between the team and the Tropang Giga.

Guiao said the initial trade deal had Galinato going to TNT for a first round pick, but later added both Ponferada and Marcelo to the transaction.

