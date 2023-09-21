Guiao says No. 3 pick Luis Villegas 'a high-character guy, modern big'

RAIN or Shine signed Luis Villegas while waiting for him to recover from a serious injury, but head coach Yeng Guiao said picking him was worth the risk.

Villegas got hurt during his stint with TNT in the PBA 3x3 last April, but that didn’t stop Rain or Shine from selecting him at No. 3, knowing his full recovery from an ACL injury and torn meniscus won't be until January at the earliest.

The 26-year-old Villegas on Wednesday was signed to a three-year contract by Rain or Shine along with fellow big Keith Datu.

“We took the risk on him. We know he is injured. We know he is still rehabbing. Pero mataas ‘yung confidence level namin na makakabalik siya,” said Guiao.

Guiao said Villegas’ performance with University of the East during his one-and-done season where he won a Mythical Five award was enough reason for Rain or Shine to select the 6-foot-7 player.

“We’ve seen enough of him in the UAAP and a little bit in the 3x3 so that’s enough for us to build confidence on what he can do," said the veteran coach. "He is also a high-character guy. Mabait ‘yung bata.

Villegas a 'modern big'

"Tingin namin, maganda ang made-develop niyang chemistry with the rest of the team. He’s got the skillset. He is a big man who has an outside game, who is quick, he can play wings, he can play the post, he can defend big guys.

"He can defend small guys. Versatility is important for the bigs. He is a modern big na puwedeng maglaro sa labas at sa loob,” said Guiao.

Villegas is looking forward for a January return.

“It’s looking like January. Right now, we are starting to skip rope and jump a little bit, the weights in there. So I’m ahead of schedule,” said Villegas.

