News you need to know: Caidic on Gilas' shooting woes, Cone's dilemma, Kyt's mission

Sports news September 14

Allan Caidic on Gilas’ World Cup campaign

The Triggerman felt Gilas Pilipinas could’ve had more gunners in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Allan Caidic gave his take on the national team’s disappointing campaign where the Filipino dribblers failed to get past the first round and lost all but one of their five games.

Asked what he felt was lacking in the team, Caidic said he would've preferred allotting the last few spots in the World Cup roster to shooters after Gilas made just 39 of its 131 attempts from beyond the arc for a lowly 29.8 percent

Off the top of his head, Caidic mentioned the names of Matthew Wright, Marcio Lassiter, Jordan Heading and Robert Bolick, who he said may not be a pure shooter but owns one of the best three-point shooting percentages while playing for the national team.

Tim Cone faces Gilas, PBA draft dilemma

Tim Cone will have to make a tough balancing act on Sunday when he handles Gilas Pilipinas in its training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, while monitoring Barangay Ginebra’s PBA Draft at Market! Market! In Taguig from afar.

“So we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to handle that,” the Gilas interim coach said.

The Gin Kings are one of four teams without a pick in the first round along with San Miguel, TNT, and Magnolia.

But with several quality players expected to still be available in the second round of the draft that attracted a record aspirants of 128, Cone wants to have a look at the talent which the Kings could possibly select.

There is possibility, though, of Cone and top deputy Del Rosario making a quick trip to Taguig for the draft after the Gilas practice, and then return to Laguna shortly after. But that remains to be seen.

Kyt Jimenez more than an online sensation?

Kyt Jimenez vows to show he’s more than a social media sensation as he’s among the record 128 rookie aspirants in the PBA Draft on Sunday.

Approaching the 200,000-subscriber mark on Youtube, the 26-year-old 5-foot-11 guard wants to silence his doubters if and when he hears his name get called in the draft.

Jimenez has had a taste of college ball at Far Eastern University in the UAAP and for University of Perpetual Help in the NCAA, but he rose to online prominence following his stints with Mav’s Phenomenal of coach Mavrick Bautista.

After becoming his own Youtube star, Jimenez has also gained haters who he is eager to prove wrong.

“’Yung mga tao lang naman sa social media ‘yung nagbibigay ng opinyon na, ‘Hindi ‘yan [pang] first round [pick],' ‘Hindi ‘yan mapi-pick.’ Sa akin, wala po akong pakialam sa sinasabi ng tao," he said.

