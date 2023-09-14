PBA draft dilemma for Ginebra as Cone at Gilas training camp in Laguna

IT’S going to be hectic Sunday for Tim Cone and some members of his Barangay Ginebra coaching staff.

On Sept 17, the PBA holds its Season 48 draft at the Market! Market! In Taguig, while Cone and chief deputy Richard Del Rosario will be at Inspire Sports Academy as Gilas Pilipinas holds a five-day, closed-door training camp for its Asian Games campaign.

Cone admitted being in a bit of a dilemma as he also wants to monitor how things will go for the Kings during the draft proceedings.

Ginebra is one of four teams without a pick in the first round along with San Miguel, TNT, and Magnolia.

But with several quality players expected to still be available in the second round of the draft that attracted a record aspirants of 128, Cone wants to have a look at the talent which the Kings could possibly select.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We’ll try to figure out how to handle the draft. It’s on the 17th and we’re at Inspire Sports Academy on that same day. So we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to handle that,” said the Gilas interim coach.

Another Ginebra assistant, Olsen Racela, will also be accompanying Gilas when it enters the exclusive training camp in Laguna on Saturday.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

But he’s expected to return to Manila the following day to attend the draft together with fellow deputy Kirk Collier.

“Ang plano is that sila coach Tim nasa Zoom while andun kami sa draft venue,” said Racela.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Being arranged though, is the possibility of Cone and Del Rosario making a quick trip to Market! Market! for the draft after the Gilas practice, and then return to Laguna shortly after.

“Hindi ko lang alam kung papayagan sila sa ganung arrangement. Pero kung pumayag, ganun ang gagawin nila coach Tim,” added Racela.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph