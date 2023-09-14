Kyt Jimenez out to show he's more than just an online sensation

OUTSIDE Ricci Rivero, Kyt Jimenez may well be the most popular among the 128 players who applied for the PBA Season 48 draft.

An online presence with 148,000 followers on Facebook (Rivero, who also dabbles in showbusiness, has 635,000), Jimenez started to gain quite a social media following his appearances with the Mavs Phenomenal team of coach Mavrick Bautista.

Well before becoming a YouTube star, Jimenez did have a basketball career in the college ranks, having played for Far Eastern University in the UAAP and Perpetual Help in the NCAA before suffering an ACL injury.

Eventually, his story, skills, and popularity led to a stint in different leagues including the MPBL where he registered a historic quadruple double after compiling 33 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and 11 steals last year with the Sarangani Marlins.

The 5-foot-11 Jimenez said he has nothing to lose as he looks to take his act to the PBA.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Siguro ‘yung mga nalaruan ko before like MPBL, ‘yung tinrabaho ko, nakikita ko na rin na lahat ng pinakita ko, eto na siguro ‘yung bunga, lumalabas na,” said Jimenez during the PBA Draft Combine.

“Maraming nagsasabi na why not na subukan mo this year. Wala namang mawawala kung susubukan mo. Kung hindi mo oras ngayon, maybe next time kaya sinubukan ko itong taon na ‘to. Sana palarin ni Lord,” said the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-born player.

Jimenez, 26, said he has his share of doubters as well and their criticism are what drives him in this PBA bid.

“’Yung mga tao lang naman sa social media ‘yung nagbibigay ng opinyon na, ‘Hindi ‘yan [pang] first round [pick],' ‘Hindi ‘yan mapi-pick.’ Sa akin, wala po akong pakialam sa sinasabi ng tao," he said.

"Basta ako, may kumuha sa akin na team o wala, sa akin nagawa ko ‘yung best ko kung hanggang saan ko kayang makarating. Alam kong pinagtrabahuan ko ‘yun. Kung makuha ako, kung pang-ilan pick ako, walang problema. Basta ginagawa ko best ko at makakapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa kabataan,” Jimenez said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Ever since, Jimenez has never denied that he is a Terrence Romeo fan. He even patterned not just his game but also his looks after the flamboyant San Miguel guard.

“Talagang idol ko talaga si Kuya Terrence,” said Jimenez. “Talagang since college pa lang sa FEU, nasubaybayan ko na siya. Sa kanya lang talaga ako humanga. Kung paano ko siya inidolo, ginagaya ko talaga lahat, ‘yung buhok niya, ‘yung galaw. Kaya siguro na-adopt ko na.”

Jimenez will hopefully be charting his own path in the PBA, where his goal is to become a player that could contribute to his team in any way he can.

He also hopes that his story would convince PBA teams to give him a second look while at the same time become a source of inspiration for aspiring players.

“Para sa akin siguro, ibibigay ko ‘yung hustle ko at puso ko sa team na ‘yun. Ako, goal ko talaga is manalo every game. Kung ano makikita ng coach na puwede kong ma-contribute sa loob ng court, kung hindi man puntos, depensa, ‘yung pakikipag-usap at pag-push sa mga teammates ko.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Para sa akin po, opo,” said Jimenez, when asked if his story would enhance his draft chances. “Kasi alam ko marami akong puwedeng i-share sa kabataan o mga ka-edad ko o mas matanda sa akin na naghahangad makatungtong dito or umangat pa ‘yung gusto nilang level na laro.

"Alam ko ‘yung pinagdaanan ko, hindi sobrang biro. Nakatungtong din dito, grabe din ‘yung pinaghirapan nila. Willing ako to share ‘yung mga experience ko at ‘yung mga pinagdaanan ko,” said Jimenez.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph