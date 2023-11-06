News you need to know: Fajardo back as MVP; Magnolia, La Salle prevail

HERE are the top sports news from Sunday.

Sports news November 5

Magnolia vs TNT recap

Magnolia picked up from where it left off from an undefeated preseason, holding off TNT, 110-102, to start its PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign on a high note.

Coming off a PBA On Tour campaign that they swept in 11 games, the Hotshots built a 19-point lead, then proved steady in the face of a Tropang Giga comeback to score the first win of the new season.

Tyler Bey showed the way for the Hotshots with 31 points and 20 boards, punctuating the victory with a follow-up dunk with 24.2 seconds left.

Stand-in TNT import Quincy Miller tallied 37 points and 14 rebounds, while Calvin Oftana added 28 points, including eight in the final frame, but those numbers were not enough to complete the rally.

June Mar Fajardo is MVP again

June Mar Fajardo proved he’s in a class of his own when he’s healthy.

The San Miguel cornerstone captured a seventh MVP trophy a year after Scottie Thompson won the top individual award when Fajardo was recovering from a serious foot injury.

Fajardo continued to add to his league record long after he surpassed Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who won the MVP award four times each.

Fajardo’s latest accomplishment, though, was bittersweet as he won it for the first time without his late mother, Marites.

La Salle vs UP recap

La Salle solidified its title credentials after scoring an 88-79 win over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Kevin Quiambao dropped 22 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals to lead the Green Archers in handing the Maroons only their second loss of the season.

La Salle improved to 7-3, while dropping its victim in a tie with National University at 8-2.

