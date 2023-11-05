Tyler Bey presides over impressive Magnolia season debut vs TNT

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados started their campaign in PBA Season 48 with a rousing 110-102 win over TNT on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots picked up from where they left off in an 11-0 campaign in the PBA on Tour, winning the first game of the Commissioner’s Cup through the effort of Tyler Bey.

The first-time Magnolia import finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds to help his team dominate in a game where it led by as many as 19 points.

Bey sealed the victory himself with a follow-up slam with 24.2 seconds remaining.

“This guy was banged up for the whole game but he kept playing hard,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero on Bey.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Mark Barroca added 19 points, while Paul Lee had 17 points for the Hotshots.

Quincy Miller, TNT's import while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson deals with a health issue, had 37 points and 14 rebounds, while Calvin Oftana added 28 points for the Tropang Giga.

Magnolia was well ahead at 100-81 when TNT made a huge comeback thanks to Oftana, who had eight points in the fourth quarter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We need to be consistent especially in the first half where we were leading in the game, pero meron kaming time na nagre-relax. That’s the time na TNT had a rally. May mga mental lapses kami especially down the stretch,” said Victolero.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The scores:

Magnolia 110 – Bey 31, Barroca 19, Lee 17, Sangalang 9, Dionisio 9, Dela Rosa 8, Laput 8, Jalalon 5, Ahanmisi 4, Tratter 0, Eriobu 0.

TNT 102 – Miller 37, Oftana 28, K. Williams 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Cruz 5, Castro 5, Khobuntin 4, Ponferada 3, Reyes 0, Tungcab 0, Aurin 0.

Quarters: 26-16; 56-49; 81-73; 110-102.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph