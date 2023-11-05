Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Tyler Bey presides over impressive Magnolia season debut vs TNT

    Hotshots pick up from where they left off in PBA on Tour
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    tyler bey magnolia
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados started their campaign in PBA Season 48 with a rousing 110-102 win over TNT on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Hotshots picked up from where they left off in an 11-0 campaign in the PBA on Tour, winning the first game of the Commissioner’s Cup through the effort of Tyler Bey.

    READ: June Mar Fajardo wins a seventh PBA MVP award

    The first-time Magnolia import finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds to help his team dominate in a game where it led by as many as 19 points.

    Bey sealed the victory himself with a follow-up slam with 24.2 seconds remaining.

    “This guy was banged up for the whole game but he kept playing hard,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero on Bey.

    tyler bay magnolia vs tnt

    Mark Barroca added 19 points, while Paul Lee had 17 points for the Hotshots.

    Quincy Miller, TNT's import while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson deals with a health issue, had 37 points and 14 rebounds, while Calvin Oftana added 28 points for the Tropang Giga.

    Magnolia was well ahead at 100-81 when TNT made a huge comeback thanks to Oftana, who had eight points in the fourth quarter.

      “We need to be consistent especially in the first half where we were leading in the game, pero meron kaming time na nagre-relax. That’s the time na TNT had a rally. May mga mental lapses kami especially down the stretch,” said Victolero.

      tyler bey magnolia

      The scores:

      Magnolia 110 – Bey 31, Barroca 19, Lee 17, Sangalang 9, Dionisio 9, Dela Rosa 8, Laput 8, Jalalon 5, Ahanmisi 4, Tratter 0, Eriobu 0.

      TNT 102 – Miller 37, Oftana 28, K. Williams 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Cruz 5, Castro 5, Khobuntin 4, Ponferada 3, Reyes 0, Tungcab 0, Aurin 0.

      Quarters: 26-16; 56-49; 81-73; 110-102.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

