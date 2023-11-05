June Mar Fajardo wins a seventh PBA MVP award

SAN Miguel Beer center June Mar Fajardo reached rarefied air on Sunday, winning a seventh Most Valuable Player (MVP) award to extend a PBA record that may never be broken.

The 6-foot-10 Cebuano big man regained the league's highest individual honor, just a year after Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson won the award while Fajardo recovered from a serious foot injury.

Fajardo has now won seven of the last eight MVP awards since the 2013-14 season. No one else had won more than four.

Fajardo admitted not expecting to win another MVP after he suffered a fractured tibia just before the onset of the pandemic.

"Nung na-injured ako, nag-cross talaga sa isip na baka yun na ang end ng career ko. Yun injury ko kasi talagang malala," said the 33-year-old Fajardo, who shed a tear after winning his first MVP without her late mother Marites.

He won it in runaway fashion, tallying a total of 2,248 points after topping the statistical points (1,244) and media votes (852), while finishing second among votes from the players (152).

Christian Standhardinger placed second behind Fajardo in his closest finish yet for the MVP race with 1,559 points, while Thompson came in third 1,539 points even after topping the players votes (166).

CJ Perez round out the top four contenders with 1,177 points.

The four automatically made it to the First Mythical Team and were joined by Barangay Ginebra power forward Jamie Malonzo.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts Calvin Oftana and Arvin Tolentino comprised the Second Mythical Team together with Calvin Abueva, Mikey Williams, and Robert Bolick.

Top rookie

In the Rookie of the Year race, Justin Arana edged out Ato Ular by compiling 2,019 points built on the players (202) and media votes (856). Ular finished with 1,582 after for topping the stats department.

New Barangay Ginebra guard Maverick Ahanmisi beat out Tolentino for the Most Improved Player (2,820-295), while Kevin Alas won a second straight Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award (2,826).

The All Defensive Team meanwhile, was composed of Fajardo, Standhardinger, Jalalon, Chris Newsome, and Cliff Hodge.

