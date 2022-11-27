News you need to know: Chot's rare playoff miss, Romeo whereabouts, Ateneo vs UP

HERE are the top sports news from Saturday.

Sports news November 26

Rare playoff miss for Chot Reyes

Looks like juggling two teams finally took its toll on Chot Reyes.

After all, the TNT coach, who also happens to be calling the shots at Gilas Pilipinas, is set to miss the PBA playoffs for the first time in two decades after the Tropang Giga lost to San Miguel, 119-99, in the Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday night.

By ending the eliminations with their eighth loss in 12 games, the Tropang Giga will miss the quarterfinal bus for the first time under Reyes, who is handling TNT for the second time after fist coaching the squad from 2008 to 2012.

As PBA head coach altogether, the nine-time champion ended a streak of 24 straight playoff appearances, with the last time he didn’t coach past the elimination round was during the 2001 Commissioner’s Cup when he was still handling Pop Cola.

Why was Terrence Romeo absent?

San Miguel continued to mysteriously miss Terrence Romeo in its 20-point victory over the Tropang Giga.

A game after he was back in the active roster but didn’t play despite recovering from a back injury, the elusive guard was altogether absent from the game against TNT.

Stand-in coach Jorge Gallent played down the absence, saying Romeo was only nursing a sickness and is expected to make his comeback in their last game of the regular season against Meralco on Friday, December 2.

“He just got sick a little. For sure, he is going to practice early on Monday. He just didn’t feel well,” said Gallent, who coached his second straight game while taking over from head coach Leo Austria (health protocols).

Ateneo vs UP recap

Ateneo got a measure of payback against University of the Philippines after hacking out a 75-67 win in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Dethroned by the Fighting Maroons last season, the Blue Eagles showed eagerness in getting the championship back after beating their tormentors to be assured of a Top Two spot in the Final Four.

Dave Ildefonso and Ange Kouame showed the way for Ateneo, which is entering the playoffs with a twice-to-beat advantage, ending National University's own hopes of making it to the Top Two.

The Blue Eagles can even grab the top spot away from UP with a win in their last game against Adamson on Wednesday.