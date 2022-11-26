Chot Reyes misses PBA playoffs for first time in 21 years

FOR the first time in franchise history, TNT missed the playoffs with Chot Reyes as its head coach.

The Tropang GIGA were eliminated from contention for a quarterfinal berth in their final game of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after being routed by San Miguel, 119-99, to end the conference with a 4-8 win-loss record.

Rare playoff miss for Chot Reyes

The last time TNT didn’t advanced to the playoff round was during the 2018 Governors’ Cup when the Tropang GIGA also came up with just four wins under the auspices of then-head coach Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel.

But this early exit was the first under the auspices of Reyes, who is in his second stint as TNT coach after he first handled the team from 2008 to 2012.

As PBA head coach altogether, the nine-time champion ended a streak of 24 straight playoff appearances, with the last time he didn’t coach past the elimination round was during the 2001 Commissioner’s Cup when he was still handling Pop Cola.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Reyes was unavailable for an interview with reporters after the game. But last Wednesday, Reyes already cited injuries as one of the big reasons for TNT’s struggles led by Jayson Castro, who had a severe sprain during their match-up against Barangay Ginebra.

Watch Now

TNT was also forced to replace Cameron Oliver with Matt Mobley for the final two games of the eliminations after suffering a hyperextended knee.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For the final game of the eliminations, Poy Erram also joined the injury bug due to a sore knee, compounding to the woes of the Tropang GIGA.

“That’s the story of our conference,” said Reyes last Wednesday.