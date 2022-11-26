Why Terrence Romeo was absent from San Miguel's game vs TNT

TERRENCE Romeo’s return on the court will have to wait once again after he was absent for San Miguel’s match against TNT on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Why was Terrence Romeo absent?

After missing Wednesday’s game against Terrafirma despite being in uniform, Romeo wasn’t around for the Beermen’s 119-99 win over the Tropang GIGA at the Philsports Arena.

Assistant coach Jorge Gallent clarified that Romeo was not with the team as he was feeling under the weather.

“He just got sick a little. For sure, he is going to practice early on Monday. He just didn’t feel well,” said Gallent.

Romeo hasn’t played since Meralco eliminated San Miguel in last season’s Governors’ Cup due to a back injury, and his return is now in sight after being elevated into the active roster.

Gallent, though, knows that Romeo will be up to the task once he has recovered from his illness. The Beermen will face Meralco on Friday, December 2 at the close of their elimination round campaign.

“You know naman Terrence. If Terrence is there, he is going to suit up and try to feel the court because I think he wants to play on the game against Meralco,” said Gallent.