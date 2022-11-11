News you need to know: Gilas vs Jordan, Powell returns, CSB move vs Amores

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday and early Friday.

Sports news November 11

Gilas Pilipinas vs Jordan

Gilas Pilipinas showed a glimpse of its potential in a 74-66 road win over Jordan in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Playing with more cohesion, the national dribblers stayed in step with the hosts in the first half before steadily breaking away in the next two quarters to improve to a 4-3 win-loss card in Group E.

Ray Parks heated up early, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first half, before Kai Sotto led the third-quarter breakaway and finished with 16 points, seven boards, two assists, and two blocks.

Scottie Thompson stuffed the stat sheet as usual with eight points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal as the reigning PBA MVP proved to be a steady presence directing traffic, while Dwight Ramos sacrificed his offense to focus on the other end, shadowing Jordan target man Dar Tucker.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Up next or Gilas is Saudi Arabia on Monday midnight, Manila time, in Jeddah.

Bay Area Dragons pick Myles Powell as permanent import

Bay Area is choosing Myles Powell as its permanent import for the remainder of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Watch Now

Torn between Powell and NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson, the Dragons picked the standout playmaker who led them to a 4-0 start to their guest campaign in the midseason tournament.

The Dragons adhered to the agreement with the league that required the guest team to choose one import after testing both for four games.

Nicholson, though, still has a chance to return. Here’s how.

For now, the 6-foot-2 Powell makes his return starting in the game against Rain or Shine on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

St. Benilde players’ families mull filing case vs John Amores

Families of College of St. Benilde players are exploring the possibility of filing a case against John Amores in the wake of his rage last Tuesday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The possible case is apart from the separate indefinite suspensions the league and Jose Rizal University have already slapped on the volatile forward after he charged at the Blazers bench and hit Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migs Oczon.

"They're looking at what they can do," the source said on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.