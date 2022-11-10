As Powell is reactivated, here's the only way Nicholson can come back

MYLES Powell returns as Bay Area import with the Dragons eyeing a strong finishing kick in their remaining games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations.

The 6-foot-2 Powell takes over the spot of 6-foot-10 fellow import Andrew Nicholson starting in the team’s game against Rain or Shine on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Under the agreement Bay Area had with the PBA, Powell can play from the eliminations onwards, but can be replaced by Nicholson in case he goes down with an injury.

A former Philadelphia 76er. Powell is now considered the original import of the Dragons by the PBA.

And under league rules, an original import could be reactivated, but his replacement cannot be subbed and come back.

Simply put, Nicholson can return should Powell go down with an injury. But once Powell gets healthy and is reactivated, Nicholson can no longer be recalled should Powell become unavailable again.

Powell began the conference for the Dragons and led them to a perfect 4-0 record behind a scorching 35.8 points average, while shooting 33 percent from three-point range.

Beginning in Bay Area’s fifth game, Nicholson, an NBA veteran, took over the spot of Powell as per the deal the team had with the league.

The 32-year-old Nicholson went 2-2 in his four-game stint with the Dragons, who lost to Barangay Ginebra and Meralco. He averaged 38.5 points behind a sizzling 43.6 percent clip from deep.

Nonetheless, the Dragons are in a perfect position to notch a playoffs berth as they currently sit at third place with a 6-2 record, just within striking distance of leaders Magnolia (6-1) and Converge (7-2).

After Rain or Shine, Bay Area will take on NLEX, Magnolia, and TNT in that order.