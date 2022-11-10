Aggrieved St. Benilde parties weigh taking John Amores to court

FAMILIES of St. Benilde players are mulling to file charges against John Amores in the fallout of his rampage last Tuesday.

Spin.ph sources confirmed aggrieved parties are exploring the possibility of taking the Jose Rizal University bruiser to court even after the NCAA Mancom and the school itself slapped an indefinite suspension on the player.

"They're looking at what they can do," the source said on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Amores defied his teammates and coaches, including NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Paul Supan, and charged at the CSB bench during the late stages of JRU's game in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Tuesday and went for Mark Sangco after he heard expletives from the Blazers side thrown at him.

He landed solid punches that floored Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis, and shoved Migs Oczon on his way back to the bench as everyone tried to pacify the situation.

CSB management, led by Mancom member Dax Castellano, has yet to reveal the school's plans after the penalties handed down by the NCAA.

If it pushes through, this will be the second criminal case filed against Amores.

University of the Philippines has filed charges before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office against the Pagsanjan, Laguna native back in September for punching Fighting Maroons player Mark Gil Belmonte during a preseason game.