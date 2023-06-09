News you need to know: Sotto in Knicks minicamp, Ferrer status, Zion's scandal

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Kai Sotto to participate in New York Knicks minicamp

Kai Sotto continues his journey to become the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA by making his next stop in his minicamp tour.

After seeing action for the Utah Jazz, the 7-foot-3 center is headed to New York where he looks to impress the Knicks scouts.

Sotto will join other prospects at the Knicks’ practice facility in a three-day grind from June 12 to 14, Tony Ronzone of Wasserman Sports said.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies big man looks to pick up from where he left off after impressing team owner Mark Cuban during the Mavericks workout last Tuesday.

Kevin Ferrer could be out for the season

Kevin Ferrer is feared out for the upcoming PBA season after tearing his Achilles in Terrafirma’s PBA On Tour game against TNT.

The Dyip forward underwent surgery at his alma mater University of Santo Tomas hospital than a day after suffering the injury at the Ynares Sports Arena.

With the PBA 48th season reduced to a two-conference format, the earliest Ferrer could be back is the tail end of the Philippine Cup. There's a chance he may not play at all.

“Same case nung nangyari kay Alex (Cabagnot). Eight to 10 months ang recovery,” Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid said.

Zion Williamson accused of cheating

Zion Williamson is dealing with mixed emotions after getting involved in a cheating scandal while finding out the gender of his baby with partner Akheema.

The New Orleans Pelicans star found himself linked to adult film star Moriah Mills.

Mills implicated Williamson in a series of tweets – some of which contained videos and screenshots of her intimate conversations with the oft-injured NBA star.