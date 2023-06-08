Kevin Ferrer feared out for an entire season due to torn Achilles

KEVIN Ferrer is set to undergo surgery for the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Terrafirma’s PBA On Tour game against TNT on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old forward will go under the knife at University of Santo Tomas hospital on Thursday, less than 24 hours after going down with the injury at the Ynares Sports Arena.

“Mas magandang operahan na agad. May go signal na rin naman ng management at ni Kevin,” said team manager Ronald Tubid.

With the PBA 48th season reduced to a two-conference format, the earliest Ferrer could be back is the tail end of the Philippine Cup. There's a chance he may not play at all.

“Same case nung nangyari kay Alex (Cabagnot). Eight to 10 months ang recovery,” said Tubid.

Ferrer felt something snap on his leg as he was about to take off for a rebound with 14 seconds before halftime and the Dyip trailing, 42-38.

“Parang may pumalo raw sa leg niya,” Tubid quoted Ferrer as saying.

The former UST star was left grimacing in pain on the floor for a few minutes, before he was wheeled out of the court in a stretcher.

He was examined momentarily at the Terrafirma dugout, where the entire team prayed for him before he was brought to the Cardinal Santos hospital.

A few hours later, Ferrer’s worse fear was confirmed.