Days after baby gender reveal, Zion rocked by cheating accusations

TWO days after the gender reveal of Zion Williamson and partner Akheema, the couple's family milestone was rocked by a scandal.

Zion in hot water as affair with adult film star surfaces

The New Orleans Pelicans high-flyer found himself in the middle of an alleged cheating scandal with adult film star Moriah Mills.

On Thursday, Mills vented her ire on the NBA star in a series of tweets – some of which contained videos and screenshots of her intimate conversations with Williamson.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans, and you couldn't tell me you had a random [woman] pregnant after all I've done for you, [Zion]," Mills said in a tweet.

"You're putting my life in danger by sleeping with all these women without protection," she added.

Mills later bared that she and her family, including her pregnant cousin, were subsequently "harassed and threatened" shortly after her bombshell revelations.

"If anything happens to me [Zion], it’s on you because you have this girl's family threatening me," she said.

Neither Williamson, his management team, nor the Pelicans have issued a response to Mills' social media allegations.

The injury-plagued, former No. 1 NBA Draft pick only played 29 games in the 2023 season and is in the midst of his five-year, $213 million rookie max deal with New Orleans.