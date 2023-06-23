News you need to know: Depleted Gilas flies to Europe, Nonoy sacrifice pays off

Here are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Sports news June 22

Gilas flies to Europe with 12 players

Gilas Pilipinas flew to Europe on Thursday night with only 12 players to start training camp in Estonia due to injuries.

Add Ray Parks and Jordan Heading to the injury list on the 21-man national pool as they have yet to join the practices.

TNT gunners Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana earlier begged off the European trip owing to their own injuries.

Only Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Poy Erram, AJ Edu, Rhenz Abando, and CJ Perez departed for Europe as Gilas plays a series of tune-up games in its buildup for the Fiba World Cup.

Mark Nonoy sacrifice pays off as La Salle takes Game One

Mark Nonoy made a personal sacrifice that benefitted his team as La Salle rolled past Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 108-82, in Game One of the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Green Archers star point guard had to miss the first birthday and baptism of his son in Iloilo to suit up and help his team move on the verge of closing out the best-of-three series.

Nonoy fired four treys and scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to set the tone for the Green Archers' blowout victory.

"Dagdag motivation na lang sa akin yun," Nonoy said as he offered his game to his son.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TNT to retire Harvey Carey jersey

TNT is retiring the No. 4 jersey of Harvey Carey on Wednesday, June 28, honoring one of the longest-serving and hardworking players of the franchise.

TNT head coach and team manager Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the jersey retirement ceremony will be held at halftime of the Tropang GIGA's PBA on Tour game against Meralco at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Lastimosa added Carey is already in the country since last Wednesday for the retirement ceremony.