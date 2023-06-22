TNT to retire Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey

TNT is retiring the No. 4 jersey of Harvey Carey on Wednesday, June 28, honoring one of the longest-serving and hardworking players of the franchise.

TNT head coach and team manager Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the jersey retirement ceremony will be held at halftime of the Tropang GIGA's PBA on Tour game against Meralco at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Lastimosa added Carey is already in the country since last Wednesday for the retirement ceremony.

Carey was drafted fourth overall in 2003 by the only team he played for in the PBA, helping the TNT franchise win seven championships with his defense and underrated offense.

Carey retired in 2021 after playing for TNT in the 2020 bubble, missing out on a final championship when the Tropang GIGA lost to Barangay Ginebra in the finals.

At TNT, he played with the likes of Asi Taulava, Jayson Castro, Ranidel De Ocampo, and Jimmy Alapag, whose jersey No. 3 was already retired by the Tropang GIGA.

Incidentally, Alapag, now the assistant coach of the Stockton Kings in the G League, cried foul last November on Instagram after TNT import Matt Mobley used Harvey’s jersey No. 4 during a game in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Then TNT coach Chot Reyes apologized for the mistake.

Seven months after the incident, Carey’s number will never be worn again by a TNT player ever.

