12-man Gilas squad leaves Manila for Europe as Parks, Heading also sidelined

GILAS Pilipinas will be leaving for its training camp in Europe with a 12-man roster.

The national team's training pool was further decimated as Bobby Ray Parks and Jordan Heading likewise won't be joining the team when it departs for Estonia on Thursday night.

Both players are still nursing injuries and continue to rehabilitate.

Parks is currently in the country, while Heading is doing his rehab in the US.

The TNT duo of Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana earlier begged off too as both continue to recover from their injuries.

All four incidentally, didn't attend the four-day, closed-door camp of Gilas at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, which ended on Tuesday.

As it is, only Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Poy Erram, AJ Edu, Rhenz Abando, and CJ Perez will be departing for Europe as it plays a series of tune up games in its build up for the Fiba World Cup.

Naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame will follow suit and meet up with the team in Estonia.

Still in the US and won't be available too, for the Europe trip are Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson.

