News you need to know: Gilas pool shrinks, Nambatac fined, new Ateneo recruit

Who are unavailable for Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games?

Gilas Pilipinas was supposedly expecting good news with the arrival of Barangay Ginebra and TNT stars in practice after their PBA Governors’ Cup Finals stint.

Instead, the national team received bad news after two Gin Kings in Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo, TNT’s Finals MVP in Mikey Williams, and San Miguel cornerstone June Mar Fajardo are considered doubtful for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Thompson could miss the biennial games as his wife, Jinky, is expected to give birth at the time of the tournament, while Fajardo is still recovering from a knee injury.

Malonzo and Williams are begging off due to personal reasons, adding to the players who are unavailable after injured Roger Pogoy.

RoS punishes Rey Nambatac for ligang labas stint

Beau Belga is not the only Rain or Shine player who saw action in a ligang labas game.

Rey Nambatac has been fined by the team for two days’ worth of salary after the Elasto Painters found out that he also played in an exhibition game.

Details on where and when Nambatac played in an unsanctioned game were not revealed.

Nambatac’s sanction came after Rain or Shine penalized Belga on Tuesday after figuring in “ligang labas” in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna.

Andre Miguel Tan commits to Ateneo

Ateneo continued to load up for its future after securing the commitment of Andre Miguel Tan.

After welcoming Kobe Demisana, Raffy Celis, and Michael Asoro, the Blue Eagles added a Xavier star in Tan to this year’s recruitment class.

The 18-year-old Tan, who stands 6’4”, impressed in the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) tournament last February, averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and one block.