Xavier star Andre Miguel Tan commits to Ateneo

ATENEO continued to load up for its future after securing the commitment of Andre Miguel Tan.

The 18-year-old Tan is a Xavier standout who impressed in the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) tournament last February.

The 6-foot-4 Tan averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and one block in the PCYAA.

Tan is a recipient of the Fr. Rafael Cortina Exemplary Athlete Award from Xavier, an honor once bestowed on renowned alumnus Chris Tiu.

Tan joins the Blue Eagles’ recruitment class that also features Kobe Demisana, Raffy Celis, and Michael Asoro.

He makes his Ateneo debut in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.