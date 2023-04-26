After Belga, Rey Nambatac fined for playing in 'ligang labas' game

APPARENTLY, Beau Belga isn't the only Rain or Shine player that violated team rules on playing in unsanctioned games.

Rey Nambatac has been fined by the team for two days worth of salary after the Elasto Painters found out that he played in an exhibition game.

Details on where and when Nambatac played in an unsanctioned game were not revealed.

"Rain or Shine team management has also found that Rey Nambatac breached his PBA Uniform Players' Contract by participating in an exhibition game. A fine of two (2) days worth of salary has been imposed on Rey," said the team.

Nambatac’s sanction came after Rain or Shine penalized Belga on Tuesday after figuring in “ligang labas” in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna.

Belga’s stint in Cebu went viral recently due to a fight that occurred in the game where NLEX cager JR Quinahan seen exchanging punches with his opponent.

Belga was seen throwing the ball at the person that Quinahan was fighting with.