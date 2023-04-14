News you need to know: Kelly status, Abando stats, Wemby draft chances

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news April 13

Kelly Williams cleared for Game Three

TNT’s shorthanded frontcourt rotation gets a boost as Kelly Williams is cleared to play for Game Three of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra later in the day (Friday) at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The welcome development comes after Justin Chua was ruled out for the rest of the series with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Williams, a former MVP, is expected to be slowly rolled out in Game Three that tips off at 5:45 p.m. where the Tropang Giga try to sustain their momentum after a 95-82 win in Game Two that tied the series.

Rhenz Abando, Anyang take KBL semis opener

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC picked up from where they left off in the regular season, crushing the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 99-43, at the start of the Korean Basketball League semifinals.

Advancing outright to the Final Four after finishing the eliminations on top with a 37-17 record, Anyang showed no rust after taking a break in the quarterfinals, putting on a clinic against the Carrot Jumpers to the delight of the home crowd at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

Abando contributed only two points on 1-of-2 shooting, and one board in 10 minutes off the bench as his teammates carried most of the load in the wire-to-wire victory where they led by as many as 57 points.

Spurs, Pistons, Rockets’ chances of drafting Victor Wembanyama

Detroit, Houston, and San Antonio didn’t have the NBA’s worst records this season for nothing.

Now, they have the best odds of winning the lottery – and a shot at Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons, Rockets, and Spurs all have 14% each of taking the 7-foot-4 French freak. Detroit got here by having its worst season in more than 40 years. Houston has now had back-to-back seasons of 60 losses. San Antonio had its third-worst season ever.

But it’s not just Wembanyama who will be coveted at this draft, though he is far and away the top prospect. This shapes up as a loaded draft at the top with G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson and Alabama’s Brandon Miller expected to be the second and third picks in some order. It’s conceivable that in any other year, they would be vying to be picked first.

