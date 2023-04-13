Rhenz Abando, Anyang KGC start KBL semis with 56-point rout of Goyang

RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC picked up from where they left off in the regular season, crushing the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 99-43, at the start of the Korean Basketball League semifinals on Thursday.

Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 13

Advancing outright to the Final Four after finishing the eliminations on top with a 37-17 record, Anyang showed no rust after taking a break in the quarterfinals, putting on a clinic against the Carrot Jumpers to the delight of the home crowd at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

Abando contributed only two points on 1-of-2 shooting, and one board in 10 minutes off the bench as his teammates carried most of the load in the wire-to-wire victory where they led by as many as 57 points.

Omari Spellman led Anyang with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, and five assists in just 22 minutes as a starter.

Game Two of the best-of-five series is on Saturday in the same venue.

The other Final Four pairing between Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers and the Seoul SK Knights starts on Friday night at Changwon Gymnasium.