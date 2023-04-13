TNT veteran Kelly Williams cleared to play for Game Three

TNT got a welcome news for Game Three of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup as Kelly Williams could be playing on Friday to shore up the Tropang GIGA’s depleted frontline.

Head coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the development, but hinted that Williams will be on minutes restrictions even after recovering from a calf injury.

“The good news is Kelly will be cleared to play on Friday,” said Lastimosa. “But we don’t know how much we are going to get from Kelly.”

Williams hasn’t played since the quarterfinal game against Phoenix last March 22 where he sustained a pulled muscle in his calf.

The former PBA MVP has been in uniform during the finals series, but took a cautious approach by sitting out the first two games until getting the clearance.

Williams’ presence should be a boost for TNT, which already lost Justin Chua for the series due to an ACL injury that forced the Tropang GIGA to play a smaller line-up in the first two games of the series.

The series is tied at 1-1 after TNT's 95-82 win on Wednesday.

“If he can give us a few valuable minutes, that’s going to be a welcome sight,” said Lastimosa of the 41-year-old Williams.