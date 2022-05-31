San Juan deputy coach Yong Garcia apologizes for spitting incident

SAN Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia issued a public apology for the spitting incident involving him and Lordy Casajeros, explaining that he only acted to protect his player due to 'multiple events' that prompted him to act in such a manner.

In a Facebook post, Garcia apologized to Casajeros and the entire Valenzuela team as well as San Juan team owner Sen. Jinggoy Estrada for spitting on Casajeros late in the second quarter of the Knights' game against Valenzuela at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Garcia said he lost his temper after he asked one player from Valenzuela, which he didn't name, to stop hurting his players, only to receive foul language in return.

But Garcia said spitting on a player was uncalled for and admitted he could have handled the situation in a different manner.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Lordi Casajeros, the Valenzuela team manager Jon Santos, the coaching staff, its players, the city of Valenzuela and the MPBL management team," said Garcia, one of rhe deputies of head coach Randy Alcantara at San Juan.

"To my San Juan family headed by Senator Jinggoy Estrada and the community, my behavior does not in anyway represent your good city and organization. The incident was regrettable and inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions.

"As a father and a coach, I love my players dearly and would defend them the best that I can. Last night’s incident was triggered by multiple uncalled for events amongst players," he continued.

Despite the apology, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said Garcia will definitely be sanctioned for the incident, more so since the spitting incident happened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPBL owner Sen. Manny Pacquiao has also filed an anti-spitting bill in the Senate.

"Yes meron definitely. It's a serious offense considering meron pa COVID ngayon," said Duremdes.

Garcia said he lost his cool when he received 'multiple foul language' while trying to protect one of San Juan's players in the highly physical game.

"I was merely asking for a player to stop hurting one of our players but was met by multiple foul languages. The protective coach in me felt the need to find a way to make this player stop what he was doing. But ultimately, the end does not justify the means."

"My actions were uncalled for and I could have handled it so much better. There is no place for that behavior in sports. I am truly truly sorry. I am fully committed to setting my path straight and winning the community’s trust back. I seek for everyone’s forgiveness and accept the full consequences of the incident," said Garcia.

Garcia, a veteran coach who handles the CEU Scorpions and is also one of Alcantara's assistant coaches at Mapua, said his unacceptable behavior was in no way a reflection of why he entered in coaching.

Coaching, Garcia said, saved his life.

"This sport saved my life. It gave me an opportunity to have something so much better than what I used to have and deserve," he said. "And because of this, it has been my life mission to make this opportunity available to more players.

"Sadly, my actions last night did not in anyway reflect my personal mission nor reciprocate what basketball has given me, a second chance in life," said Garcia.

