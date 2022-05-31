Casajeros wants Yong Garcia banned from all basketball for spitting shame

VALENZUELA cager Lordy Casajeros said he wants San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia banned from all basketball for spitting on him during a game in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Monday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Casajeros said he felt disrespected after Garcia was caught spitting him on his right shoulder, an act that was caught on national television. He also branded the action of the coach as ‘unprofessional.’

“Para sa akin, gusto ko ma-ban siya sa basketball. Hindi na ‘yan gawain ng matinong coach eh,” said Casajeros. “Nasa pro league na kami. Professional na ang MPBL. May mga ID kami. May sinumpaan kami sa GAB na kailangan maging professional. ‘Yung ginawa niya, hindi na pang-professional.”

“Nasa magandang eskwelahan siya na Mapua. Isa siya sa coaching staff. Head coach siya ng CEU. Tapos ‘yung San Juan, hindi naman sa pag-aano. Tinitingalaan ng ibang team ‘yan kasi champion team ‘yan. Hawak pa ni Senator Jinggoy [Estrada]. San Juan Knights, MBA pa lang, San Juan Knights na ‘yan. ‘Yun na lang sana isipin niya,” said Casajeros.

As a result of the incident, Casajeros said that he is now in self-isolation at home and is waiting to be tested by the MPBL staff since the spitting happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be in isolation for three days.

Casajeros claimed that Garcia began hurling curse words and even flashed a dirty finger at him as the game became physical in the first half, earning the coach's goat as he tried to contain San Juan guard Junel Fuentes.

It was during a deadball situation and an inbound in front of the San Juan bench where the spitting incident occurred. After a review by the referees, Garcia was ejected from the game.

“Hindi ko rin alam kung anong nangyari sa kanya. That time, sobrang pisikalan talaga ng game. Ako siguro, personally, kilala niyo ako. Dirty player ako. ‘Yun talaga laro ko, depensa, dirty work.

"That time, nagkakapisikalan kami ni Fuentes pero hindi naman sobrang pisikalan. ‘Yung bugbugan, wala namang trash talking na nangyari. Talagang pisikalan, bungguan. Alam naman natin si Fuentes, magaling na bata ‘yun eh.”

“Papunta pa lang ako sa kanya, pinagmumura na niya ako. Tinapatan ko siya tapos sinabi ko sa kanya, ‘Sige lang, coach, murahin mo lang ako.’ After ko sabihin ‘yun, dinuraan na niya ako,” said Casajeros.

Casajeros also had his share of controversies in the past including a separate incident where he allegedly spat on Lyceum’s Dexter Zamora in a Filoil preseason game while playing for UE in 2013, only for Zamora to retaliate by shaking his hand with his saliva on it.

But for this incident, Casajeros took exception as it was done by a coach that was seen by many.

“Nakakabastos at nakakababa ng pagkatao na dinuraan on national TV. Naawa rin ako sa kanya kasi nirerespeto ko siya. Coach siya eh. Malaki ang respeto ko sa coach. Sa mga players, talagang trabaho natin ‘yan. Dirty work tayo. Diyan tayo nakilala. Pero ganun gawin niya sa player.”

“Okay lang sana kung nilapitan na lang ako, sinipa o siniko, binatukan, okay pa eh, pero ‘yung duraan ka on national TV, nakita ng mga tao, ng crowd at sa harap pa ni Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, dapat hindi ganun,” said Casajeros.

SPIN.ph has already reached out to Garcia for his side, but has yet to respond as of posting time.

