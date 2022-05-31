Yong Garcia faces stiff MPBL punishment for spitting incident

SAN JUAN assistant coach Yong Garcia faces a stiff punishment from the MPBL after he was caught on video spitting on Valenzuela player Lordy Casajeros during their game on Monday night at the Filoil Flying V Center.

MPBL officials have completed a review and are in the process of drawing up a statement on the spitting incident that marred the Knights' 90-74 victory, ending Valenzuela's three-game win run in the league's fourth season.

League sources bared Garcia faces a huge fine and a suspension that could run for months.

A footage of the match Garcia, one of the deputies of Randy Alcantara at San Juan, spitting into the right shoulder of the former University of the East player late in the second quarter of the heated contest.

WATCH:

The incident was caught on camera and was replayed during the broadcast, with Casajeros even showing the saliva on his shoulder to the courtside camera for the public to see.

Ironically, a check showed that part of the match was already deleted from the original video posted on the MPBL's official Facebook page.

Casajeros has also posted about the matter on Facebook, asking the Games and Amusement Board to intervene.

“Wait for proper actions in this scenario. Kindly tag [GAB],” wrote Casajeros on Facebook in the wake of the incident.

