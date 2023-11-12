Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 12
    PBA

    Guiao raises concern as Rain or Shine stumbles out of the gate

    'We don’t want to get into a deep hole and try to climb out of that deep hole,' says ROS coach
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    yeng guiao santillan
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO – Losing its first two games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup is certainly a cause of concern for Rain or Shine.

    Coach Yeng Guiao fears it would be too difficult for the Elasto Painters to climb out of an early hole early in the import-laden conference following their 113-103 setback to the Northport Batang Pier on Sunday.

    READ: Guiao explains Keith Datu's absence from ROS game vs NorthPort

    “Our worry is we don’t want to get into a deep hole and try to climb out of that deep hole,” said Guiao as he headed to the exit of the Ynares Center. “I guess there’s a sense of urgency for us to win our first game.”

    Guiao noted a common denominator to Rain or Shine’s twin losses, including its opening game against Meralco, 107-102.

    “We’re doing a lot of things wrong. Yung dalawang talo namin, we started out badly,” he pointed out.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      After giving up 39 first-quarter points to Meralco, Northport dropped 33 against Rain or Shine also in the opening period.

      “So once you get into that bad start, you’re always struggling to get back. We need to answer yung bad start namin,” he said.

      One-week break

      The Elasto Painters have a week’s break to resolve the matter, according to Guiao.

      “We’ll watch a lot of videos, we’ll watch a lot of film,” said the Rain or Shine coach of what the team plans to do during that seven-day stretch.

      Phoenix will be Rain or Shine’s next opponent on Saturday (Nov. 18), also at the Ynares Center.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again