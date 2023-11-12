Guiao raises concern as Rain or Shine stumbles out of the gate

ANTIPOLO – Losing its first two games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup is certainly a cause of concern for Rain or Shine.

Coach Yeng Guiao fears it would be too difficult for the Elasto Painters to climb out of an early hole early in the import-laden conference following their 113-103 setback to the Northport Batang Pier on Sunday.

“Our worry is we don’t want to get into a deep hole and try to climb out of that deep hole,” said Guiao as he headed to the exit of the Ynares Center. “I guess there’s a sense of urgency for us to win our first game.”

Guiao noted a common denominator to Rain or Shine’s twin losses, including its opening game against Meralco, 107-102.

“We’re doing a lot of things wrong. Yung dalawang talo namin, we started out badly,” he pointed out.

After giving up 39 first-quarter points to Meralco, Northport dropped 33 against Rain or Shine also in the opening period.

“So once you get into that bad start, you’re always struggling to get back. We need to answer yung bad start namin,” he said.

One-week break

The Elasto Painters have a week’s break to resolve the matter, according to Guiao.

“We’ll watch a lot of videos, we’ll watch a lot of film,” said the Rain or Shine coach of what the team plans to do during that seven-day stretch.

Phoenix will be Rain or Shine’s next opponent on Saturday (Nov. 18), also at the Ynares Center.

