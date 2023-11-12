Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NorthPort off to 2-0 start, sends ROS reeling to second straight defeat

    Arvin Tolentino dazzles with 35 points as Batang Pier takes league lead
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    arvin tolentino ros northport
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO – NorthPort claimed its second straight win to start the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup after beating Rain or Shine, 113-103, on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

    Arvin Tolentino scored a career-high 35 points to lift the Batang Pier to victory - a big follow-up to their opening game victory over Terrafirma.

    venky jois ros northport

    It is NorthPort’s first 2-0 start since the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup where the team also beat Rain or Shine and Terrafirma during that stretch.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

