Replacement import Suleiman Braimoh proves worth as Meralco holds off RoS

MERALCO leaned on Suleiman Braimoh, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi in the clutch to repulse Rain or Shine, 107-102, on Wednesday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Meralco vs Rain or Shine PBA Commissioner's Cup 2023 recap

Braimoh had 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bolts to a close victory over a gallant fight by the Elasto Painters.

Newsome had 20 points, while Maliksi added 16 points for Meralco including key baskets in the endgame en route to the win.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph