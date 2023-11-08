Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Replacement import Suleiman Braimoh proves worth as Meralco holds off RoS

    Braimoh conspires with Newsome, Maliksi to score opening win
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Suleiman Braimoh Jr. Meralco vs ROS
    Suleiman Braimoh Jr. makes a solid impression in his debut.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO leaned on Suleiman Braimoh, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi in the clutch to repulse Rain or Shine, 107-102, on Wednesday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

    Meralco vs Rain or Shine PBA Commissioner's Cup 2023 recap

    Braimoh had 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bolts to a close victory over a gallant fight by the Elasto Painters.

    Newsome had 20 points, while Maliksi added 16 points for Meralco including key baskets in the endgame en route to the win.

