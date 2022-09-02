Yeng Guiao, NLEX part ways as contract talks break down

YENG Guiao and NLEX parted ways in a stunning development barely three weeks before the PBA Commissioner's Cup kicks off.

Terms of the new contract both sides have been negotiating apparently had something to do with the break-up of a five-year partneship that produced two semifinal stints for the franchise.

SPIN.ph learned Guiao already said his farewell to the entire team, taking the players and members of his coaching staff aback.

Text messages and calls to NLEX management and Guiao have not been returned as of posting time.

In an official statement later, NLEX said the parting of ways was a mutual decision for both parties.

Guiao still called the shots for the Road Warriors in their tuneup game against the Blackwater Bossing on Thursday which the team lost.

On Friday, the team only held a light practice, after which Guiao bid farewell to the players and his coaching staff.

Guiao, 63, has won seven championships in a long career that put him at No. 7 in the PBA all-time list. His last title came with Rain or Shine in the 2016 Commisioner's Cup - incidentally the last by an independent team in the pro league.

He left Rain or Shine to join NLEX in 2016 and he has turned the Road Warriors into a playoff contender in his five-plus years there.

However, his bid to turn NLEX into a champion team has been time and again set back by trades that saw the Road Warriors lose Poy Erram and a prized first-round draft pick that TNT used to acquire Fil-Am sensation Mikey Williams, as well as the decision of star player Kiefer Ravena to move to the Japan B.League.

The Road Warriors also lost Jericho Cruz - a player Guiao had coached since his time with Rain or Shine - when the unrestricted free agent decided to sign with San Miguel this season.

Guiao has kept mum like a good soldier amid all the deals, but sources close to the former Gilas Pilipinas coach have become increasingly frustrated with the developments.

