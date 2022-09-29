Guiao expects to have less outbursts with 'smart, close-knit' ROS team

JUST weeks after vowing to be 'tamer' in his coaching style, Yeng Guiao found himself breaking that promise, to the consternation and amusement of his new players at Rain or Shine.

"Kanina meron," said ROS sophomore Santi Santillan on Wednesday night when asked if he has experienced that infamous Guiao temper. "Kanina 'yun nung pangit yung first quarter namin. Yun hanggang dun meron."

The beteran coach's outburst, Santillan said, served as a wake-up call for the entire team who, after a lackluster first quarter, stormed ahead for good on the way to a 93-71 win over Barangay Ginebra.

Guiao was of course thrilled to catch a big fish like Ginebra for his first win since returning to Rain or Shine after five-plus years at NLEX, but acknowledged that he wasn't entirely happy about breaking his promise to tone down his act.

"I'm trying to be a little tamer," Guiao told CNN Sports Desk. "But there comes a time when you have to assert your will on your team. I needed to voice out my sentiments to the team in a very clear manner," putting emphasis on 'very clear.'

He continued: 'Siguro nagkaroon ng effect [sa team], but I don't want to be doing that every game. I don't want to get angry or shout my lungs out every time ... I don't want to keep doing that, but sometimes it's necessary."

Guiao, at least, sees himself having less of these outbursts with the Rain or Shine team he inherited from his now deputy Chris Gavina, who he thanked for putting together a "good foundation to build on."

"I'm really upbeat about the potential of this team, the character of this team. My first few days of practice I already noticed that. They are hard-nosed players - they may not be the most talented, but they're some of the most hard-working," he said.

"This is also a smart team. They like each other, their chemistry is good. I think coach Chris Gavina built a good foundation from where we can build on."

So will we see less and less of Guiao's flare-ups this season?

Don't bet on it.

