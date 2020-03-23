Yeng Guiao's former players recall his most scathing rants

A FEW PBA players particularly those who were handled by Yeng Guiao in the past went on a trip down memory lane on Monday on their Instagram accounts when asked about the most memorable rant of their coaches.

Magnolia cager Paul Lee started out the discussion on his IG story by asking, “Ano sinabi ng head coach mo sayo nung pinagalitan ka? College or PBA.” It was no surprised that most of the players, particularly former and current players of Rain or Shine, answered with a classic Guiao rant.

“Sabi ni CYG (Guiao), umpisa pa lang talo na tayo eh. Paano bagsak balikat mo, simula pa lang and para kang marshmallow. Ang lambot-lambot mo,” said Lee, getting the ball rolling.

Lee tagged some of his former teammates at Rain or Shine including Beau Belga, who responded with a memorable Guiao rant of his own.

“Pag tayo natalo sa series na ‘to, bayaran mo lahat ng bonus ng mga kasama mo pati coaching staff at utility. G***. Puro ka kalokohan. B***,” wrote Belga.

Ryan Araña also shared a Guiao tirade about his (abysmal) free throw shooting.

“’Yung marami kang tinira tapos puro bulok. After ng game, si coach Yeng galit na galit. ‘Ang tigas ng kamay mo! Mas magaling pa ako mag-free throw sayo,” wrote Araña.

Even players who played for Guiao at Gilas Pilipinas also joined the discussion, including Columbian star CJ Perez and TNT standout Roger Pogoy. Both played for the NLEX coach during the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup in China.

“Sa PBA ang gagaling niyo, dito sa international ang tatanga niyo,” wrote Perez.

Pogoy chimed in: “Pag balik niyo sa PBA, ang gagaling niyo. Pang-PBA lang kayo.”

Magnolia point guard Mark Barroca never played for Guiao in the PBA, but he, too, has a quote from the ill-tempered coach that he can't forget from the 2014 Philippine Cup Finals that pitted San Mig Coffee against Rain or Shine.

“Hoy! Dribble ka ng dribble, wala ka namang skills. Di ka naman magaling. Tang*** mo, ipasa mo ang bola,” said Barroca, quoting Guiao.