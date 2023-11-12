Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Guiao explains Keith Datu's absence from ROS game vs NorthPort

    No. 4 draft pick overall had a good practice the day before then ...
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    keith datu rain or shine
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO - Rookie Keith Datu sat out Rain or Shine's PBA Commissioner's Cup game against Northport on Sunday owing to a swollen knee.

    And the injury wasn't even game related.

    "Pag gising niya kaninang umaga swollen yung left knee niya. Hindi namin alam kung bakit biglang naging swollen," Rain or Shine coach Guiao related.

    READ: NorthPort sends ROS reeling to second straight defeat

    "Natulog. Maganda ensayo niya kahapon. Baka may kinain, na-uric acid yata," added a smiling Rain or Shine coach. "Hindi namin alam baka may kinain, nag-deposit yung acid doon. Kaya batang-bata may gout na."

    But the freshman big man's absence was felt by Rain or Shine in its 113-103 loss to Northport at the Ynares Center, given the way he played in his debut game last Wednesday.

    The No. 4 overall pick in the last draft finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in a 107-102 loss to Meralco.

      "I'm very happy with the way he played his first game kaya ang laki ng ano namin ngayon na he can make an impact and a contribution in this game, biglaan wala siya," said Guiao.

      Datu, who was healthy enough to practice the day before, tried warming up in the game against the Batang Pier.

      "He tried getting treatment, pero masakit talaga ang gout," according to Guiao.

      Good thing it's not exactly a serious injury.

      "It's nothing serious. But we need to address it as early as possible," added the Rain or Shine coach.

