    Sat, May 20
    PBA sets terms for Bay Area return: ‘Yung imports, 'di na pwede dalawa’

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    Myles Powell Andrew Nicholson
    Bay Area Dragons are inching closer to seeing action again in the PBA.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    A PBA comeback for the 2023 Commissioner's Cup runners-up Bay Area Dragons is in the works.

    League commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development in an interview with former PSC commissioner Noli Eala in his Power and Play program on Saturday.

    "Sinusubukan din natin, tignan natin kung maibabalik natin ang Bay Area dito sa conference na 'to. Two conferences lang kasi eh," said Marcial.

    Myles Powell Ginebra vs Bay Area Game 6

    After a bridesmaid finish in an epic Game Seven title clash with Ginebra, Bay Area copped the bronze medal at the 2023 East Asia Super League Champions League in March.

    READ: PBA return an option as Bay Area Dragons eye domestic league

    Details still need to be ironed out for the Dragons to make their PBA return.

    "Ang concern lang dito ay kung magkakasundo tayo with the team, kung magkakasundo 'yung mga proseso, kung okay sila sa mga kondisyon natin," Marcial explained.

    "Maraming factors pero ... katulad ng Bay Area, gusto ring bumalik. So aayusin natin 'yung imports, 'di na pwede 'yung dalawa," he added.

    Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian earlier expressed his intent to enter a domestic league soon.

    “A local league whether it’s the CBA (Bhinese Basketball Association) or the Philippines, that’s the local competition. Our team provides not only a local, and that’s the selling point, we are also involved in the international competition which is the EASL,” Goorjian said.

    “We are all waiting where we are going to and who are we playing. We are very excited,” he added.

