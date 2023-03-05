Bay Area Dragons dominate Ryukyu in EASL battle for third place

OKINAWA, Japan – Bay Area added another achievement to its collection after taking third place in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week with a 90-70 win over Japan B.League side Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Bay Area imports Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson combined with Fil-American Sedrick Barefield to help the Dragons create separation on their way to third place and the US$50,000 cash prize.

The Dragons reached the podium just weeks after finishing second to Barangay Ginebra as a guest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Powell had 29 points as he also led the Dragons in outscoring the Golden Kings, 28-14. Nicholson added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Barfield added 17 points and six rebounds.

Carl Tamayo only had two points in 10 minutes of action as the Golden Kings played without Jack Cooley.

Allen Durham had 19 points and seven rebounds for Ryukyu as it returns to the Japan B.League in a few days for its match against Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Wednesday.