Why Wayne Selden never got to play for NLEX in do-or-die vs Ginebra

WAYNE Selden felt bad not being there for NLEX when the team needed him most.

Hampered by a Grade 2 sprain on his ankle, the 28-year-old import was in uniform but didn’t suit up in the Road Warriors PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinal with defending champion Barangay Ginebra Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

As expected, the Kings were proved too much for an import-less NLEX side to overcome and ran away with a lopsided 127-93 win, ending the Road Warriors' season.

Selden wanted so badly to be there for the Road Warriors, but just couldn’t play with the extent of his injury he suffered in the previous game against San Miguel Beer.

“I wish I was able to compete down the stretch and give us a chance,” said the import. “I’ve done everything the past couple of days to try to get ready, but my foot wasn’t going to allow me to play today even at a kind of full strength.

“I know I wouldn’t have been a help to the team today so I tried to support the best way I can.”

Selden averaged 31.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

The import said he worked out to test the injured foot the morning of the match, but just couldn't do it.

“I can’t really run. So I would have been really affected if I tried to play,” Selden added.

Abrupt as the end of his stint with the NLEX franchise was, the replacement of Jonathon Simmons nonetheless said he enjoyed his stay in the league.

“I enjoyed my time here, I enjoyed my time with NLEX, coaches, teammates, management were great. Everything about it I did enjoy,” he said.

He also had nice words for the franchise, which he believed has a good team that it can definitely build on.

Selden said he’ll definitely consider the possibility of coming back next season with NLEX or perhaps, with any other teams.

“Anything is possible,” he said with a smile.