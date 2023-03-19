Ginebra runs over import-less NLEX, sets up dream semifinal vs SMB

BARANGAY Ginebra breezed past import-less NLEX, 127-93, on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Justin Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo helped third-seed Ginebra build a sizeable lead early, combining for 24 of the team’s 38 points in a second-quarter run that led to a commanding 56-36 lead at halftime.

The onslaught continued in the second half where the reigning champions, led by Christian Standhardinger, went ahead by 38 points over an NLEX squad that played without an import as Wayne Selden Jr. sat out due to an ankle injury.

The blowout win led Barangay Ginebra to a dream semifinal against second-seeded sister team San Miguel, which easily dispatched Converge in the day's opening game.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said it was unfortunate for NLEX to play without an import at this juncture of the conference.

“It’s really, really bad luck,” said Cone. “I didn’t know until right before I was leaving the locker room to go out that the import was injured and wasn’t gonna to play. That’s such bad luck for NLEX.”

“Obviously, the game would have been a lot, lot different with Selden there. He is a stud,” said Cone.

With Selden out, Brownlee came away with 31 points and 13 rebounds for Ginebra. He shot 9-of-11 in the first half to set the tone for the Gins.

“But the thing I’m proud of is we didn’t leave [anything] to chance. We stayed aggressive especially Justin from the beginning and sent a message,” said Cone.

Malonzo finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Standhardinger had 20 points and eight rebounds for Ginebra, which continue to play without Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio.

Sean Anthony had 16 points, while Kevin Alas added 15 points in NLEX's final game of the season.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 127 – Brownlee 31, Malonzo 20, Standhardinger 20, Gray 15, Pessumal 12, Thompson 10, Mariano 10, Pringle 5, Pinto 4, R. Aguilar 0, David 0, Onwubere 0.

NLEX 93 – Anthony 16, Alas 15, Trollano 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 14, Rosales 11, Semerad 10, Miranda 7, Doliguez 4, Nieto 2, Pascual 0, Gabo 0.

Quarters: 18-17; 56-36; 93-62; 127-93.