    NLEX import Wayne Selden in doubt for do-or-die match vs Ginebra

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    NLEX is facing the possibility of playing with an all-Filipino lineup in its do-or-die quarterfinal against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night with import Wayne Selden Jr. nursing an injury, sources bared.

    A source said Selden is not at full strength after rolling his ankle twice recently, adding the team is not inclined to force the import to play in the must-win match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum if he is not fit enough.

    The development could be a huge blow to the chances of NLEX to force a sudden-death match in their quarterfinal match against third-seeded Barangay Ginebra, which holds a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoff.

    NLEX already blew a chance at a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals after a defeat against San Miguel, consequently dropping to No. 6 seed and a clash against the reigning Governors' Cup champions.

