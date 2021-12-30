COLUMN: What's up with all the secrecy on Stanley Pringle injury?

CHICAGO - The initial diagnosis was that Stanley Pringle tore an ACL, it was the kind of bad news that saw Ginebra diehards plunge into a state of depression.

But a few days later, on December 27, the team announced that it wasn't an ACL tear after all.

Another miracle on Christmas?

Not exactly, more like a medical fumble.

Gin Kings manager RayBoy Rodriguez "assured" everyone that the injury "is not ACL as initially feared" and told our SPIN.ph colleague Gerry Ramos that Pringle's ACL is "intact contrary to the initial diagnosis."

In other words, somebody misread or misinterpreted the symptoms and we should just all thank the stars for the "mistake" and move on.

Yeah, right.

Look, my faith in humanity is also intact and while I really, really want to believe every word Rodriguez spewed, two things bring me pause.

There was no mention of an MRI taken and he refused to elaborate further. If it's not an ACL tear, then what the hell is it, sir?

Unlike Covid-related issues, the health privacy of an individual doesn't apply here. Pringle is a public figure and the public has a right to know if he is healthy enough or even available to play before they purchase tickets to go a Ginebra game.

WHAT'S UP WITH ALL THE SECRECY?

I'm curious because the only things that tend to happen in the dark are suspicious, malicious.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio hurt his knee the other day. The next day the team issued a press release that he tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

The PBA is prone to emulate the NBA by holding All-Star Games, replicating its playoffs format, bringing in imports, etc.

Why can't it not just adopt the same NBA transparency when it comes to players' injuries and salaries?

Why does everything have to be on the down low?

Seeking clarity, I texted Rodriguez once and called him thrice but got no response.

But I did learn from Rodriguez that "coach Tim will release an update on Stanley's injury status anytime soon."

What a pleasant surprise, I didn't know Tim Cone had a medical degree.

In the NBA, the head coach always defers to the team doctor when discussing injuries because only the physician can explain the matter with more accuracy and authority. Anyone else talking about it would just be spitting second-hand information.

AND WHAT DOES "ANYTIME SOON" MEAN?

Tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year?

I wish I can say I'm elated that Pringle's knee is okay. But is it?

With the kind of vagueness they chose to approach this matter, Ginebra is taking a credibility hit.

Concealing the truth is tantamount to lying, right?

