Ginebra heaves sigh of relief as Stanley Pringle spared of ACL tear

STANLEY Pringle is spared of an ACL injury but Barangay Ginebra would not yet disclose the extent of damage on the hurting knee of the prolific scoring guard.

Stanley Pringle injury update

Team manager RayBoy Rodriguez assured the injury is not ACL as initially feared.

"His ACL is intact contrary to the initial diagnosis," said Rodriguez on Monday.

Continue reading below ↓

An official announcement though, will be made by the Kings though as to the current health status of the 33-year-old Fil-Am guard adjudged as the Best Player of the 2020 Philippine Cup.

"Coach Tim will release an update on Stanley's injury status anytime soon," added the Ginebra team manager.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pringle already had a knee issue as early as last year during the Clark bubble, a condition which he aggravated at practice following a collision with MJ Ayaay just before the team's second game in the PBA Governors Cup.

In the absence of Pringle, the Kings won over import-less NorthPort, and then outlasted Phoenix in overtime.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But they eventually suffered their first loss last Christmas, a 117-94 blowout at the hands of rival Magnolia Hotshots.

Pringle played his only game this conference against Alaska which the Kings won, 80-77, and where he finished with just seven points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.